(Bloomberg) -- A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was struck in the head by a rock-wielding assailant on the streets of Seoul and rushed to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, her party said.

Bae Hyun-jin, who once served as a spokeswoman for President Yoon Suk Yeol, was bleeding from her head and conscious, a party official said.

The person suspected of the attack claimed to be 15 years old and was taken into custody by police for questioning, Yonhap News agency reported.

Bae’s office told Yonhap the assailant approached the lawmaker, confirmed her identity and then attacked her.

Bae had also served as a spokeswoman for the conservative People Power Party from 2020 and been a TV news anchor before entering politics.

The attack comes after the main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck by a knife-wielding assailant during a visit to the southern coastal city of Busan and rushed to a hospital earlier this month. Lee was released from about 10 days later.

Read: South Korean Party Leader Was Stabbed by Stalker Over Politics

(Updates with details on the attack)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.