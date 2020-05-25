(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s consumer confidence jumped in May from the lowest level since the global financial crisis as progress in curbing the coronavirus outbreak eased concern over the economy somewhat.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 77.6 this month from 70.8 in April, the Bank of Korea said in a statement Tuesday. The reading jumped the most in three years, but still stayed well below 100, meaning pessimists far outnumber optimists.

“Households’ perception of the economy and personal finances improved due to the slowdown in Covid-19 cases,” the central bank said.

How the BOK’s board interprets the rebound in sentiment may play a decisive role in its policy decision, when it meets Thursday to review rates. Most analysts so far expect a 25-basis-point cut to 0.5%, but some economists forecast the BOK will stand pat after taking unprecedented action since the outbreak.

South Korea has seen its daily virus caseload dwindle to dozens, or single digits, last month after a surge of hundreds in February. This has led the government to relax its social distancing rules, allowing freer activity and public gatherings. Still, caution remains high as a recent spike in cases tied to nightclubs raised alarms of how easily the outbreak can be reignited.

The BOK’s report showed sub-indexes on households’ outlook on the overall economy and their state of living improving the most. Inflation expectations over the next year fell 0.1 percentage point to 1.6%.

The BOK’s survey of 2,370 households was taken between May 11 and 18.

