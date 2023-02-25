(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Doosan Robotics Co. is seeking to list its shares within this year amid a boom in robotics-related stocks, Yonhap Infomax reported Sunday, citing investment banking sources it did not name.

Doosan Robotics, the country’s largest collaborative manufacturer that counts Doosan Co. as its biggest shareholder, will likely get at least 1 trillion won ($766 million) in valuation, the report said. Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment outside of office hours.

Doosan Robotics raised $33.7 million from Praxis Capital Partners and Korea Investment Partners in 2022.

South Korea’s mid-sized initial public offerings continued to see a tough time this year after a boom in 2021 and a mega-listing by LG Energy Solution in January 2022. A grocery delivery app operator pulled its listing earlier this month amid investor caution and valuation mismatch.

