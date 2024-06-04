(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s economy was about 7% larger in 2023 than previously estimated, according to the central bank’s revised estimates that lower debt ratios and boost prospects for policy pivots by monetary and fiscal authorities.

The nation’s economic size amounted to 2,401 trillion won ($1.74 trillion) on a nominal basis as of last year, compared with a previous estimate of 2,236 trillion won, the Bank of Korea said Wednesday. Meanwhile, the BOK said real gross domestic product expanded 1.3% in the first quarter from the previous three months, a result that matched its earlier calculation in preliminary data.

The upward revision to the size of the economy means lower debt-to-GDP ratios in the nation, providing new yardsticks for policymakers if and when they redraw their economic blueprints. Based on the new number, the ratio of household debt to GDP fell to 93.5% from 100.4% while for government debt it slid to 46.9% from 50.4%, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the revised number pushes South Korea past Australia and Mexico to become the world’s 12th largest economy based on an exchange rate for last year that results in 2023 GDP amounting to $1.84 trillion, the Finance Ministry said in a separate statement.

The BOK’s revisions reflect new concepts, methodologies and data sources while changing the base year to 2020 from 2015. The portion of manufacturing in the economy grew while that of services and construction shrank in the latest estimates, the BOK said.

On a year-on-year basis, South Korea’s GDP grew 3.3% in the first quarter, slightly slower than the 3.4% estimate previously announced by the BOK.

Derivatives contracts showed the won, one of the worst-performing Asian currencies this year, little changed following the release of the output data. The two-month non-deliverable forward was quoted up 0.1% at 1369.43 per dollar at 7:11am in Hong Kong. Trading in the onshore currency market starts from 9 a.m.

The revision comes as inflation slowed to 2.7% in May compared with last year, raising hopes among authorities that price growth will continue to track down toward the end of the year.

While the BOK held its benchmark interest rate at a restrictive 3.5% last month, it also maintained its inflation prediction for the year, keeping alive speculation for an interest rate cut later in 2024. Korea’s central bank was ahead of many of its global peers in embarking on a tightening cycle after the pandemic, and some economists expect it to pivot to easing before the Federal Reserve does so.

Meanwhile, the BOK sharply raised its 2024 outlook for the economy after the first-quarter number surprised investors who had anticipated a 0.6% expansion from the previous three-month period. The stronger-than-expected performance came even as central banks around the world keep interest rates elevated to target sticky inflation.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last month that authorities may consider cutting the rate if they gain enough confidence that price pressure is poised to slow to the target of 2%.

