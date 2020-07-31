Jul 31, 2020
South Korea’s Export Slump Eases as External Demand Improves
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s export slump slowed in July, aided by the economic recovery in China and resilient demand for semiconductors.
Overseas shipments fell 7% from a year earlier, the trade ministry said Saturday, compared with economists’ forecast of a 8.3% contraction. Exports to China rose 2.5% while semiconductor shipments increased 5.6%
The contraction was smaller than previous months and comes on the back of China’s accelerating recovery and a further reopening of major markets. The data add further evidence that South Korea’s trade-dependent economy has passed the worst of the pandemic hit, but a full recovery hinges on global virus developments.
South Korea releases its trade report earlier than most countries, helping investors gauge the health of the global economy.
Key Insights
- Exports were the largest drag on the South Korean economy in the second quarter, pulling the country into a technical recession. Recovery momentum is building, with industrial production in June beating estimates, while retail sales bouynced back to pre-virus levels.
- The government expects exports to fall 8% this year. Still, some South Korean businesses such as memory chip and computer-device manufacturers have benefited from the pandemic-driven practices of working and learning from home.
- The key risk to global trade outlook is a flare-up of the virus, which has forced major economies like Australia and the U.K. to reimpose lockdowns. Even if a vaccine is developed, it would take a considerable time before it is universally available, meaning the global recovery will be gradual and uneven.
- The rekindling of tensions between the U.S. and China poses as a threat to South Korean exports, as it sells intermediate goods that Chinese firms use to assemble products that are then shipped across the world.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.