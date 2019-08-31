1h ago
South Korea’s Export Slump Extends to Ninth Month Amid Gloom
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports extended their slump in August as an escalating feud with Japan adds to uncertainties for the economy already elevated amid the U.S.-China trade war.
Exports fell 13.6% in August from a year earlier, a ninth consecutive month of contraction, data from the trade ministry showed Sunday. That compared with economists’ consensus for a 12.5% drop. Imports fell 4.2%, and the trade surplus was $1.7 billion.
Export weakness has been the main drag on South Korea’s economy this year, weighing on companies’ investment and hiring. Headwinds from trade tensions remain high. Japan, a key supplier of materials and components, formally removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners on Aug. 28. The U.S. will start applying a new round of tariffs on some Chinese imports starting Sunday.
Key Insights
- South Korea’s trade data serve as a barometer of global demand due to its early release. The country is the world’s biggest source of memory chips, which go into everything from computers to smartphones.
- “Global trade remains in a slump, and a turnaround is not around the corner,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, before the data release. “There are some suggestions that the electronics market may have hit a bottom, and it will be interesting to see if this manifests.”
- The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate on Friday, while noting that risks to its 2.2% growth forecast have increased.
