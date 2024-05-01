(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation slowed more than expected in an indication policymakers are making progress in their campaign to cool price growth even as the weakening won may pose a challenge to those efforts in coming months.

Consumer prices advanced 2.9% in April from a year earlier, decelerating from 3.1% in March, the statistics office reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the pace of price growth would slow to 3%. Prices excluding food and energy increased 2.3%, matching forecasts.

While the indication of cooling inflation raises hopes for the central bank to stay on the path toward considering a policy pivot at some point later in the year, it isn’t likely to prompt any major shift when the board gathers later this month, particularly as the dollar-won exchange rate stays elevated.

South Korea relies heavily on imports for food and energy and its local currency has been one of Asia’s worst-performing currencies in the past month along with Japan’s yen and Indonesia’s rupiah. The reluctance by the Federal Reserve to lower borrowing costs has hurt emerging-market currencies.

“The impact from the weaker won will start to feed into prices in coming months,” said Park Hee-chan, an economist at Mirae Asset Daewoo. The BOK will likely extend its wait-and-see approach on policy as it monitors the exchange rate and its influence on inflation, he said.

Following a Fed decision overnight to hold the benchmark interest rate steady, South Korea’s Finance Ministry said Thursday in a statement that policymakers would take “bold” steps in case of excessive financial market volatility.

In a separate statement, the BOK said April inflation was in line with its forecast and the pace of further slowdowns would depend on geopolitical risks, oil prices and agricultural products. The bank also said it plans to take into consideration whether more companies will raise prices when it releases its latest economic and inflation forecasts for 2024 later this month.

The BOK has so far refrained from signaling any inclination to loosen policy settings early as authorities await clear signs inflationary pressure will cool toward the bank’s target toward the end of this year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We think the central bank will want to see further progress on disinflation before feeling confident enough to shift away from its restrictive policy stance. The BOK is concerned that the final stretch to the goal will be bumpy.”

—Hyosung Kwon, economist

Agricultural goods have led the gains in inflation so far in 2024, while Middle East tensions continue to spur concerns about energy costs. Home purchases are growing in Seoul, driving a price recovery and a resurgence in household debt levels that authorities have pledged to tame.

Data released by Statistics Korea showed transportation costs rose 2.9% from a year earlier last month, matching the headline inflation. Utility charges rose 1.8%. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 5.9% while those of clothes and shoes increased 5.3%. Prices for household services and products rose 2.4%.

Meanwhile, debt risks associated with the property market are keeping policymakers on edge. Delinquency rates among institutions exposed to the real estate market are on the rise, and developers with financial trouble face restructuring risks that could increase pressure on credit markets.

Last month, the central bank held its key rate at 3.5% for a 10th consecutive time, pledging to keep its focus on fighting inflation. In minutes from that board meeting, members acknowledged risks from both inflation and financial imbalances and vowed to keep an eye on markets.

South Korea’s economic performance adds to the case for the Bank of Korea to keep its policy restrictive for longer. The economy grew more than twice as fast as expected in the first quarter largely thanks to export growth and a rebound in construction investment. Consumer spending also remains resilient with inflows of Chinese tourists shoring up retailers.

Another factor keeping the BOK from embarking on a policy pivot is the decreasing likelihood of a near-term rate cut in the US. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in the US that inflation data have not yet instilled confidence that rate cuts would be appropriate.

