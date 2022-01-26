(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s benchmark stock index was on course to enter a bear market as foreign investors intensified their selling after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, with the trading debut of LG Energy Solution reducing liquidity.

The Kospi fell 2.5% to 2,641.04, extending its loss from a peak of 3,305.21 on July 6 to more than 20%. The gauge is set for a six-week slide amid thin trading volume. Among large-cap names, Krafton Inc., KakaoBank Corp. and Celltrion Inc. have been the biggest losers so far this year.

In addition to overseas factors such as U.S. interest rates and tensions in Ukraine, investors have been selling shares to make room for LG Energy Solution, which made its trading debut after the country’s largest-ever share float. The Korean battery maker’s shares jumped to become South Korea’s second-largest stock.

