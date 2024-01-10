(Bloomberg) -- Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, the distressed developer that’s raised the threat of more project finance crises in South Korea, faces a creditor vote Thursday on its restructuring plan.

The builder of a post office in Seoul’s financial district, amusement parks and a baseball stadium must win approval of creditors holding at least 75% of its debt in aggregate. Part of a larger conglomerate that includes one of the nation’s biggest broadcasters famous for its Korean dramas, the firm edged closer to sealing the deal this week. But passing the vote would only mean the start of a long restructuring process.

Korean policy makers jumped into action after Taeyoung—which had net debt of 1.8 trillion won ($1.4 billion) as of September—surprised markets in late December by asking to restructure. It has blamed its predicament on an inability to roll over project finance loans amid high interest rates and a real estate downturn that resulted in sales rates as low as 17% at some recent apartment project launches.

That’s reignited concerns about the type of funding that in late 2022 triggered Korea’s biggest credit crunch since the global financial crisis, when the developer of a Legoland theme park defaulted. Policy steps to support the market helped stanch that crisis, after credit spreads blew out the most in more than a decade. But it was followed in July last year by more flareups when MG Community Credit Cooperatives — one of the nation’s biggest credit unions — suffered abrupt deposit outflows amid concerns about soured project finance loans.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said at a press briefing in Seoul Thursday that there’s “little possibility” of the Taeyoung situation expanding into a systemic risk for the property market.

“South Korea’s government is helping to manage the real estate market, project finance risks as well as Taeyoung E&C,” Rhee said. “The Bank of Korea has a variety of tools and can fire cannons or rifles depending on the degree to which the market is shaken. But now it’s not a situation to use even a rifle.”

He spoke after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady and dropped a hawkish phrase in its statement.

Authorities had already pledged to prevent contagion from Taeyoung, helping keep the broader credit market calm. Last month officials said they would step up a $66 billion program to stabilize markets if needed to limit spillover. Government measures to boost home supply and spur the construction industry drove shares of publicly traded builders higher on Wednesday.

“The Korean government is very sensitive to the issue, and they will come up with strong support if any signs of weakness in financial markets,” said Ting Meng, a senior Asia credit strategist at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. For that reason, “overall the impact on the market is very limited,” she said.

What does the company do?

Taeyoung E&C is a medium-sized Korean builder that dates back to 1973, when founder Yoon Se-young, currently 90 years old, obtained a construction business license.

The firm is involved in a wide array of construction projects, and has built skyscrapers in Seoul, sewage treatment plants, and a part of the complex that houses South Korea’s government buildings. Taeyoung is also known to local home buyers for its high-end apartment complexes that go under the brand “Desian.”

The broader Taeyoung Group, which is controlled by the parent company TY Holdings, owns a number of other valuable assets including a stake in Seoul Broadcasting System, a name synonymous with the Korean culture wave through its TV shows, or K-dramas.

The group also has a joint venture with private equity giant KKR & Co. called Ecorbit that’s one of Korea’s biggest water treatment and waste recycling firms.

How did the firm get into trouble?

Taeyoung E&C has been struggling to refinance project finance loans, which are typically short-term debt taken out by a builder to complete a construction project.

The company loaded up on borrowings to take advantage of a boom in the property sector in South Korea for several years before the Bank of Korea began hiking interest rates in 2021.

Taeyoung E&C had 60 real estate project finance development sites under management as of the end of September.

The company’s net debt has climbed about six-fold in the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The size of its net debt to shareholders’ equity spiraled more than nine times in that period to 215%, the data show.

Korea’s financial institutions have about 4.6 trillion won of exposure to Taeyoung’s real estate projects, according to the Financial Services Commission at the end of last year. Although that accounts for merely 0.09% of total assets in Korea’s banking industry, some smaller credit unions are also among the creditors, the FSC said.

What is Taeyoung proposing?

The Taeyoung Group is selling off assets to inject funds into its building unit and offering to provide further collateral to creditors to win their approval for the restructuring.

TY Holdings has provided 154.9 billion won from the proceeds of the disposal of from sale of unit Taeyoung Industry to Taeyoung E&C. It has agreed with KKR to sell the stake in water treatment firm Ecorbit.

On Tuesday, founder Yoon, in a televised press conference, said the group would also pledge its stake in broadcaster SBS, if needed.

How have creditors responded?

Creditors including its largest, state-owned Korea Development Bank, initially pressed it to put up more collateral including its SBS stake. A regulatory filing shows parent TY has about a 37% shareholding in the broadcaster.

Lenders had warned more than once that it would be difficult for Taeyoung E&C to obtain the required approval if the group didn’t do more to ease their concerns.

On Tuesday, creditors gave a guarded welcome to the new pledges made by the founder, saying they were a starting point. Still, creditors warned that even if one promise wasn’t followed or additional large-scale distress were discovered, lenders might halt any restructuring arrangement.

Taeyoung E&C has a total of 609 creditors and that includes small-sized credit unions formed by individuals, said Kang Seog-hoon, chairman of KDB, at a press briefing on Jan. 3. Excluding those small unions, Taeyoung is estimated to have around 60 “major creditors” holding at least 50 billion won of loans, he said.

What are the next steps?

Creditors will have until April 10 to undertake due diligence of Taeyoung E&C’s business, if they agree this week to begin restructuring talks.

The deadline for creditors to agree on a restructuring proposal is April 11, with a detailed plan to be signed within a month of that date.

If creditors reject Taeyoung E&C’s proposal, the company may have to seek court receivership—a form of court-led restructuring typically used by firms on the verge of bankruptcy.

