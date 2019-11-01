(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in may replace his prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the general election in April, Chosun Ilbo reported.

The changes could take place as soon as early December, the report said, citing an unidentified ruling party member. While key presidential aides are likely to remain unchanged until the election is over, the national security advisor and chief of the spy agency could be also replaced should there be no big breakthrough in inter-Korean relations by year-end, Chosun said.

When asked of a possible cabinet reshuffle, Moon told reporters late last month that he doesn’t have an immediate plan except for the appointment of the justice minister. In October, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon’s office denied a media report that he may offer to resign to return to the ruling party for the election.

