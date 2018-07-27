(Bloomberg) -- Support for South Korean President Moon Jae-in fell to the lowest level since he took office last year, in the latest sign of popular dissatisfaction with his economic policies.

Moon’s approval rating slipped 5 percentage points to 62 percent -- the sixth consecutive week of declines -- according to a Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 adults released Friday. The share of those who disapproved of the president’s performance rose 3 percentage points to 28 percent.

The declines follow weeks of debate over Moon’s efforts to spur growth, including a 10.9 percent minimum wage increase that drew criticism from employers and workers alike. South Korea earlier this month trimmed its growth forecast for this year to 2.9 percent, down from 3 percent, citing global trade tensions and a slump in facilities investment.

A majority of respondents who disapproved of Moon’s performance in the Gallup survey cited his economic policies as their primary source of concern.

Moon, who was elected in May 2017 on an anti-establishment platform, has recently sought to present a more business-friendly image, holding his first meeting with de facto Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee earlier this month. He has pledged to advance deregulation and earlier this week created a new secretary post to support small business owners.

On Thursday, Moon made a happy-hour visit to a downtown Seoul bar to listen to wage-earners’ economic concerns over beer and nachos. During the visit, Moon heard complaints from a restaurateur about the cost of the minimum wage increase and a food seller who said the government’s decision to limit work weeks had caused office workers to make fewer dinner orders.

Moon pledged to draft tailored measures to help small businesses absorb any negative impacts of his economic policies, such as reviewing credit card fees. “Structural changes are really difficult to make, but if a new system is settled well over time it benefits us all,” Moon said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kanga Kong in Seoul at kkong50@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Philip Glamann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.