(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will head to Japan for the Olympics this week and hold his first summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, looking to discuss historical issues that have chilled ties, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Moon, with less than a year left in office, was set to meet Suga on Friday when the games open, the paper reported Monday, citing sources it did not name. It would be the first summit between the two countries since December 2019, when Moon met Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe.

South Korea’s presidential office said the nations have been discussing a visit, but the “results were undecided.” In a statement sent Monday, it added, “there are still no convincing measures from the Japanese side regarding obstacles to the meeting that have emerged at the last minute.”

Moon and Suga are looking to discuss issues such as Koreans conscripted to work at Japanese factories during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula and women trafficked in Imperial Army brothels, the Yomiuri said.

The rift between the two countries that host the bulk of U.S. troops in Asia shows the difficulties President Joe Biden faces in mending frayed ties between the neighbors, who are key to securing supply chains for items in the U.S.’s wider strategic fight against China. Biden has also sought their help as he undertakes a new strategy to end North Korea’s nuclear program, which he has called a serious threat to the U.S. and the world.

Moon’s government has pressed Tokyo to show what it believes is proper contrition over the historical issues and supported decisions by South Korean courts in recent years that ordered compensation for conscripted workers. Japan has said all claims were “settled completely and finally,” as a part of a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between the two countries and has called some of the legal proceedings a violation of international law.

Tensions between the two have flared in recent days after Olympic officials called for South Korea to take down banners placed at the village for athletes in Tokyo that made reference to a 16th century war between Japan and Korea on the grounds they violated a ban on political messages at the games.

In another incident, Japan’s ambassador to South Korea reprimanded his deputy Hirohisa Soma for “extremely inappropriate” comments made with regard to Moon, the embassy said over the weekend. The deputy said in a meeting with local reporters that Moon was in a battle with himself over ties with Japan, using an explicit term, Kyodo News reported, and the embassy has not disputed media accounts of the comments.

Suga hasn’t shown much enthusiasm for meeting Moon, only exchanging greetings with him on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in June in Cornwall, after speculation the two would hold a formal discussion. Suga later said there couldn’t be progress unless Seoul changed its ways on wartime labor issues.

