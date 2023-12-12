(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol became the first foreign head of state to visit the cleanroom of ASML Holding NV in the Netherlands, highlighting a technology alliance between two countries that each serve as a mainstay of global semiconductor supply chains.

Yoon visited ASML’s headquarters with Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Tuesday to see the production of next-generation extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, according to a statement from the South Korean presidential office. Earlier, ASML said separately it would team up with Samsung Electronics Co. to build a plant that will develop cutting-edge semiconductor processing technology in South Korea.

Veldhoven-based ASML is going through a leadership transition as Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink plans to retire in April. His successor, Christophe Fouquet, is a 15-year veteran at the company and currently serves as its chief business officer.

Korean chipmakers rely on EUV machines produced by ASML in their bid to fabricate faster and more efficient chips than the competition. Meanwhile, ASML’s most advanced gear has been banned from being exported to China, due to international fears about Beijing’s potential military use of the technology.

Yoon has sought to strengthen technology ties with the US and other countries more aligned with Washington since taking office last year. He’s also called for more efforts for South Korea to build tech clusters on its own soil to refine and produce cutting-edge products from semiconductors to electric vehicles, as a buffer against rising global competition for tech dominance.

