(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s producer prices rose at a faster pace in June, underscoring the challenge of reining in inflation at a time of high commodity prices and supply chain disruptions.

The price index climbed 9.9% from a year earlier, compared with 9.7% in May, the Bank of Korea said Thursday. Services and industrial products were among the larger contributors to the increase, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

Rising manufacturing costs are a key factor behind consumer price inflation hovering at a 23-year-high in South Korea. The central bank executed a half-percentage-point interest-rate hike for the first time earlier this month, joining other central banks in intensifying policy tightening to rein in inflation.

Covid lockdowns and Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine are making it challenging to control manufacturing costs and bring products to market. Labor strikes are another new threat to Korea’s efforts to keep an inflation-wage spiral in check.

Korea Pushes Through 5% Minimum Pay Gain Amid Inflation Pain

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong signaled a desire to continue rate hikes, but at the usual pace of 25 basis points. His concerns include higher borrowing costs weighing on domestic consumption at a time when global tightening threatens to sap the demand that Korean exports rely on.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.