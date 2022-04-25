(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s economy expanded at a slower pace last quarter as the fast-spreading omicron wave of the coronavirus and soaring commodity prices sapped momentum from the recovery.

Gross domestic product rose 0.7% in the three months to March from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday, largely matching economists’ consensus for a 0.6% increase. From a year earlier, the economy gained 3.1%.

While investment in facilities and construction led the slowdown, the ongoing expansion in the broader economy suggests that government efforts and buoyancy in exports helped keep the recovery largely on track. That’s despite the virus outbreak and soaring energy prices fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The challenge policy makers continue to face is the need to balance support for the economy with interest rate increases to stem accelerating inflation.

An expected return to stronger economic growth this quarter as the impact of omicron wanes is likely to be more subdued than first thought. Higher commodity prices are set to weigh on demand both at home and abroad, while a slowdown in China’s economy may crimp orders for Korea’s exports.

Economists had expected consumption to take a hit after South Korea’s virus cases reached all-time highs in the first quarter among the nation’s 50 million population.

President Moon Jae-in’s administration responded with its first extra budget of the year to minimize the blow to the economy, while reworking its quarantine strategy around the concept of living with the virus rather than toughening restrictions.

The central bank, meanwhile, has raised interest rates twice this year to tamp down inflationary pressures, including a quarter-percentage-point hike earlier this month.

Inflation topped 4% in March for the first time in over a decade. The BOK sees prices staying above its target of 2% this year, while estimating the economy will grow less than previously forecast.

From the previous quarter, private consumption fell 0.5%, while government spending was unchanged. Exports increased 4.1% as facilities investment declined by 4%.

With export growth outpacing imports, the contribution of net exports to quarterly growth was 1.4 percentage points.

