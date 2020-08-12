(Bloomberg) -- The rebound in South Korea’s technology exports accelerated in July, illustrating the pace of recovery in global demand as countries emerge from pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Exports of information and communications products picked up 3.3% from a year ago, compared to a 1% rise in June, according to data Thursday from South Korea’s trade ministry. Technology exports had contracted in April and May as the pandemic kept large swathes of the globe in lockdown.

The second month of gains in technology exports, a key portion of trade revenue, shows that demand remains strong for devices that allow people to work and study from home. Major tech companies around the world continue to stock up on chips and other electronic components needed to meet demand for online activities.

Shipments of memory chips rose 5% in July, after contracting in June. Exports of system semiconductors, which help process data, rose 8%, their third consecutive monthly increase. Mobile-phone sales rose 21%, their first rise since March. Sales of computer storage devices jumped 124%.

South Korea discloses total exports at the start of each month; they fell 7% in July. That’s followed later by a breakdown of technology shipments, which offer more clues about global demand.

