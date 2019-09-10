(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s unemployment rate plummeted to the lowest level in nearly six years in August.

The jobless rate fell to 3.1%, the lowest since November 2013, while the number of employed rose by 452,000 from a year earlier, the biggest increase since March 2017, data from the statistics office showed Wednesday.

South Korea’s export-driven economy is suffering from global trade tensions and prolonged weakness in tech demand, which are hitting capital investment and hiring, particularly in manufacturing.

The jobs data for August mask continued weakness in broad hiring. Those aged 60 and above accounted for 391,000 new jobs, while employment declined among the 40-49 age group. The elderly have benefited most from government efforts to create jobs.

Manufacturers shed 24,000 jobs in August, extending more than a year-long decline in employment.

