(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s efforts to boost local stock valuations sparked a rally in banks and other cheap shares, as investors bet the policies to tackle the “Korea Discount” might have some teeth.

Financial companies, automakers and holding firms Thursday led the gains among the Korean stocks with low price-to-book ratios, helping the benchmark Kospi buck broader Asian market losses. Those Korean companies have traded below their book value — and often at a much lower valuation than overseas peers for years despite robust cash flows and earnings — often due to poor corporate governance and meager shareholder returns.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has considered the phenomenon, known among investors as the Korea Discount, to be among his administration’s top priorities and recently amped up his vows for new policies. The proposals may lead to further rallies if they morph into concrete actions that target governance issues that have been subject to investors’ persistent criticism.

Taking a cue from Japan’s corporate reforms that helped fuel its stock rally, Korean financial regulators are considering measures to publicly “name and shame” companies that fail to adopt improvement measures. They’re also considering an indicator that measures companies’ reform efforts.

The issue garnered more attention on Thursday after Choi Sang-mok, the nation’s finance minister, emphasized the government’s commitment in resolving the Korea Discount.

“The government will increase the attractiveness of the local stock market by improving poor shareholder returns and weak governance structures,” Choi said in a meeting. Details of the proposed “Value Up Program” will be announced this month, he said.

Banks, given their relatively low price-to-book ratio, would be key beneficiaries of the government’s new push, Baring Asset Management Korea said this week.

KB Financial Group, which traded at 0.5 times its book value on average in the past 10 years, soared as much as 5.8% on Thursday. The Kospi’s subgauge of financial companies surged more than 3%, eyeing the highest close since mid-2022 and was the top-performing sector.

Billionfold Asset Management, a Seoul-based hedge fund, similarly favors banks, but also picked automakers given their earnings prospects while trading at lower valuations than overseas competitors.

Hyundai Motor Co., which traded at 0.5 times its book value on average in the past 10 years, jumped more than 5%. Its Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp. traded at more than 1 times its book value.

The rally by large-cap stocks with low price-to-book ratio led the gains in Kospi. But it took a toll on the small-cap index Kosdaq, as foreign and local funds pulled their money to buy Kospi shares. The Kosdaq was on course to enter a correction level on Thursday, falling more than 10% from its January peak.

