(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol offered flexibility and talks in a pair of potential concessions amid a long-running standoff over a government plan to boost the number of medical students.

Yoon asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to “find a flexible way” to deal with the suspension of trainee doctor licenses, according to a text message sent by his office late Sunday. He also asked Han to “form a constructive council” with doctors to promote dialog, the presidential office said.

Ruling party chief Han Dong-hoon met with a group representing medical professors earlier Sunday and requested that the government exercise flexibility.

Yoon’s instruction came a day before a Monday deadline for trainee doctors to withdraw their resignations after a walkout that has lasted more than a month, causing disruption of some hospital services.

The government had planned to start suspending the licenses of the trainees this week. It already meted out that punishment to two doctors last week.

With parliamentary elections just weeks away, the standoff between Yoon and almost all of some 13,000 trainee doctors has shown few signs of easing so far. Yoon has stuck by the plan to sharply increase the number of trainee doctors, saying more physicians are needed to care for the nation’s aging population.

Labor groups for doctors say increasing physicians is less urgent than fixing poor working conditions that cause doctors to flock to urban areas and shun certain medical fields.

The National Association of University Professors said Monday in a statement that they are willing to negotiate as long as the government backs down on its plan to increase medical school seats annually by 2,000 from the next academic year.

The Korean Medical Association, which has advocated for trainee doctors, has yet to comment on Yoon’s remarks.

“The ruling party would want to get the issue out of the way before the April elections,” said Lee Ju-yul, a professor at the Department of Health Administration at Namseoul University. “The public is generally in support of the plan to increase the medical school slots, but if they become the ones who experience inconvenience due to this push, voter sentiment will quickly shift.”

Medical professors at five major general hospitals offered to resign last week, announcing their support for trainee doctors.

The government has announced plans to deploy about 200 doctors from military and public institutions to prevent lapses in the medical system and is seeking to enlist retired doctors for help as the walkout prolongs.

In a sign of public fatigue with the standoff, Yoon’s support rating fell for a second week to 34% last week according to a Gallup Korea poll.

