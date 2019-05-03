(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a short-range missile toward the east sea around 9:06 a.m. Korea time, Joongang Ilbo reports, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea’s military officials are currently looking into the details of the launch, the report said. The South Korean defense ministry was not available for comment.

