(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said the latest projectile launch from North Korea is “not a missile,” Yonhap News Agency reported, citing unidentified lawmakers briefed by the agency.

The height and distance traveled by the projectiles were not far, Yonhap said Saturday, adding that a full assessment of the launch has not been completed.

Lawmakers said intelligence officials saw the most recent summit between North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump that ended without an agreement as the main factor behind the latest launch, Yonhap reported.

North Korea faces a severe food shortage situation, lawmaker Lee Eun-jae was cited as saying. Its trade with China sank 48 percent last year, and its trade deficit rose 19 percent, according to Lee.

