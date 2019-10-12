South Korea Says Swine Fever Found in Two More Dead Wild Boar

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean authorities have detected the African swine fever virus in two more dead wild boar within the inter-Korean border area, the Ministry of Environment said in a statement.

The finding confirms the third case of the disease found in a wild boar. Earlier this month, the government found the virus in the carcass of one of the animals in the demilitarized zone bordering North Korea.

Various ministries will work together to map out a plan to block and disinfect the area where a number of minefields are located, according to the statement.

The first case of the virus at a farm was confirmed in September.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kanga Kong in Seoul at kkong50@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Atul Prakash, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.