(Bloomberg) -- South Korea should keep its monetary policy restrictive for a considerable time, the International Monetary Fund said, echoing efforts by the country’s central bank to keep a lid on inflation and tame household debt.

In a regular assessment released Friday in local time in Seoul, the IMF said monetary authorities should remain data-dependent while carefully communicating their policy. The executive board also called for keeping foreign-exchange interventions “limited to preventing disorderly market conditions.”

Household debt picked up in recent months after authorities sought to shore up a real estate market battered by higher interest rates earlier this year. Policymakers are now reeling back some of those efforts to prevent an overheating of the market.

“The near-term policy mix should remain restrictive to limit the rise in public debt and support disinflation,” the IMF said in its Article IV Consultation report.

The IMF said it sees South Korean inflation slowing to the 2% range by the end of 2024 while the economy grows 1.4% this year and 2.2% next year, forecasts that are in line with BOK projections.

The IMF noted a “high degree of uncertainty, with risks titled to the downside.” Critical factors include the revival of the chip cycle and China’s demand for Korean products, it added.

South Korea’s vulnerability to geo-economic fragmentation was among other concerns flagged in the report. Upside risks to growth include a stronger bounceback in global chip demand and a faster deceleration of global inflation, the IMF said.

