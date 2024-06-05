(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea should feel a sense of shame after it sent balloons carrying trash across the border, as he stepped up pressure on Kim Jong Un’s regime.

“North Korea has recently carried out provocations in a despicable manner that would make any normal country feel ashamed,” Yoon said Thursday at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Seoul National Military Cemetery. He also criticized recent missile launches and artillery drills by his neighbor.

“Our government will never tolerate any provocations from North Korea,” he said, adding South Korea would work with its US ally to better protect the country.

A day earlier, the US and South Korea conducted joint bombing drills using a type of precision munition for the first time in about seven years, in a show of force after Seoul scrapped a 2018 deal this week with North Korea to reduce tensions at the border.

In a separate move set to anger Pyongyang, an activist group in South Korea led by defectors from North Korea floated 10 large helium balloons north across the border early Thursday carrying about 200,000 leaflets criticizing the Kim regime, US dollar bills and USB sticks containing K-pop music, Yonhap News reported.

A North Korean vice defense minister said over the weekend the state would stop sending balloons carrying trash into its neighbor as long as groups in South Korea stopped sending leaflets across the border, official media reported.

If the leaflets were to fly again, “we will correspond to it by intensively scattering wastepaper and rubbish hundred times the amount of scattered leaflets and the number of cases, as we have already warned,” the official Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim Kang Il, a vice-minister of National Defense, as saying.

The tit-for-tat exchanges increase the chances for escalating provocations on the heavily armed peninsula where about 28,500 US military personnel are stationed, especially after the North Korean leader began the year by saying he has the right to annihilate his neighbor.

North Korea last week sent about 1,000 balloons into South Korea. They typically carried a few kilograms of trash, including waste paper, cigarette butts and used batteries, according to South Korea’s military and police.

North Korea’s leaders and activists in South Korea have been launching balloons across the frontier for decades to score political points and irritate each other. The latest episode, which began last week, delayed flights in South Korea, smashed a car windshield and sent southern officials rushing to clean up the mess.

In response, Yoon’s government decided to scrap the 2018 agreement with North Korea aimed at reducing military tensions. The accord, once seen as a landmark in reconciliation, resulted in both sides destroying 10 front-line guard posts, enforcing bans on military exercises in the area and imposing a no-fly zone.

Yoon’s administration plans to resume activities near the border suspended as part of the deal such as live-fire artillery drills. It’s also looking to resume the use of loudspeakers that blast political messages and K-pop music into North Korea.

The military accord has been largely symbolic of late after North Korea declared it would scrap the accord in November last year, vowing to “immediately restore all military measures that have been halted.” South Korea also has partly rolled back the pact, resuming aerial reconnaissance operations near the border after Pyongyang successfully launched a spy satellite in November for the first time.

