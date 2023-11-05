(Bloomberg) -- South Korean stocks surged following the nation’s move to reimpose a full ban on short-selling for about eight months as authorities look to stomp out illegal use of the trading tactic in order to curb market turmoil.

The benchmark Kospi jumped as much as 2% in early trading, with LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Posco Future M Co. the biggest boosts. The small-cap Kosdaq Index rose as much as 3.5%.

The nation’s Financial Services Commission said on Sunday that selling borrowed shares will be prohibited for equities on the Kospi 200 Index and Kosdaq 150 Index from Monday through the end of June 2024. Pandemic-era short-selling restrictions had been lifted for those two gauges only in May, while the ban has remained in place for some 2,000 stocks.

The Kospi surged earlier this year on frenzied buying of electric-vehicle battery names and chip stocks related to the artificial intelligence theme. Concerns over geopolitical tensions and high interest rates reversed the rally in recent months, driving the benchmark into a technical correction and nearly erasing its gain for the year.

The move comes ahead of general elections in April for the National Assembly. Some ruling party lawmakers urged the government to temporarily end stock short-selling in response to demands by retail investors who have staged protests against the practice. Most short-selling in South Korea is conducted by institutional investors.

The financial regulator blamed “massive illegal naked short-selling by global investment banks” and other illegal practices for disrupting the markets. It said it will seek to make improvements to create a level playing field for retail investors and seek stronger punishments for traders who break the rules.

