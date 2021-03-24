(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s top diplomat said the U.S. ally will stand by Washington’s side in its fight against hate crimes.

“We will continue to actively support the efforts of the U.S. government to fight against hate crimes, and stand firmly by its side against hatred and violence,” South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said in a text message to reporters on Wednesday. “We once again convey our deep condolences to Asian communities in the U.S., who have been shocked by the recent attacks.”

Chung made the comments during a regular meeting with senior officials in the foreign ministry, his office said. Four women of Korean descent were among those killed in Atlanta last week -- in what appears to be a hate crime against Asians.“A rise in hate crimes against the Asian community is a matter of safety for our fellow Koreans in the U.S.,” Chung said, according to the ministry. “Our government will work closely with relevant U.S. authorities at each level to prevent damages and ensure their safety.”U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed his condolences over the deaths of the women in the shootings when he visited Seoul last week.

