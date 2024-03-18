(Bloomberg) -- South Korea will inject 150 billion won ($112 million) and cut tariffs for fruits to help rein in price pressure, as food inflation threatens to dent public support for President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

The so-called emergency fund to stabilize agricultural prices will be mobilized from this week while the types of fruits eligible for tariff cuts will be widened, the Finance Ministry said Monday in a statement.

The measures reflect the urgency with which the government is seeking to contain price pressures that flared up last month when inflation accelerated to 3.1% from a year earlier, ending a months-long deceleration. Food and beverage prices led the growth, rising 6.9% from a year earlier.

The government already said early this year it would freeze public utility charges as part of its steps to fight inflation. The Bank of Korea is also keeping its benchmark interest rate elevated to cool prices.

The latest support includes offering subsidies for food suppliers and retailers to prod them into cutting prices.

Yoon’s conservative People Power Party is looking to wrest control of parliament from the progressive Democratic Party in a nationwide election on April 10. Pocketbook matters such as inflation topped the list of reasons respondents were unhappy with Yoon in a Gallup Korea survey released last week.

Yoon’s PPP was slightly ahead of the Democratic Party in support according to the survey. Gallup Korea conducted its latest survey among 1,002 respondents nationwide and said the poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

