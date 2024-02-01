(Bloomberg) -- South Korea plans to accelerate joint development projects with the private sector to shore up its construction industry, where activity has been hurt by credit risks.

The government plans to execute 2.7 trillion won ($2 billion) in construction spending in the first half, a 20% increase from a year earlier, and quicken the implementation of infrastructure projects and public-private partnerships, the Finance Ministry said Thursday in a statement.

Construction investment shrank 4.2% last quarter from the previous three months as the economy eked out 0.6% growth on the back of recovering exports. With interest rates staying high, some developers are facing a debt crisis and withdrawing construction plans, causing concerns for policymakers about a long-term shortage in housing.

The acceleration of funding for developers comes as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s party faces April elections in which voters will decide whether to help his party claim a majority from opposition. Credit risks for developers are among major economic headwinds for the economy this year, policymakers say.

