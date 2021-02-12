(Bloomberg) --

South Korea is relaxing its social distancing rules, allowing businesses to operate for longer hours in an effort to help ease the struggle of mom-and-pop stores.

Starting Monday, South Korea will apply level 2 social distancing rules for Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi province, a half notch lower from the previous 2.5 level, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a briefing. For the rest of the country, the level 1.5 social distancing rules will be applied, also a half notch lower.

The adjustment will allow restaurants, coffee shops and gyms in Seoul and its metropolitan area to remain open for an hour longer, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The third wave of the Covid-19 still remains a concern, he added. Even with the adjustment, social gathering of a group of five people or more will be banned in the entire country, the prime minister said.

South Korean authorities imposed level2.5 social distancing in early December. Last week, it slightly lowered the rules for the areas outside Seoul as the virus cases dropped, but kept the rules for the capital Seoul.

