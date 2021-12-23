(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s government will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, releasing her from prison after she spent nearly five years behind bars for corruption.

“From the perspective of the national reconciliation, former Park Geun-hye, who is serving a long-term prison sentence, will be granted a special pardon,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement Friday. She will be released on Dec. 31, it said.

Another former conservative president Lee Myung-bak was not included in the list of pardons released Friday. The move to free Park comes as current President Moon Jae-in, a rival of the former leader, winds down his single five-year term, which ends in May 2022.

