(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and South Korea will hold discussions this week about the costs of basing American troops in the country, ahead of official talks to renew that agreement, TV Chosun reported on Sunday.

Timothy Betts, the deputy assistant secretary of state for security negotiations and agreements, arrived in South Korea Sunday to meet with high-level officials at the Korean foreign ministry including his counterpart Chang Won-sam, TV Chosun reported, citing an unidentified diplomatic source. A spokesman at Korea’s foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Betts and Chang will meet on Tuesday to prepare for the 11th round of official negotiations, which could take place in September, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a diplomatic source. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted recently that “talks have begun” to increase South Korea’s payments for U.S. military protection, adding that South Korea is “a very wealthy nation.”

The two allies are currently conducting joint military exercises, while North Korea has test-fired a series of short-range missiles recently. A senior North Korean military official met with Chinese officials in Beijing on Friday to boost diplomatic ties with China, the regime’s closest ally, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

