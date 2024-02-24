(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul expressed concerns over growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia at a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Friday, Yonhap News reported.

If North Korea gets advanced military technology or oil shipments exceeding limits under the Security Council resolutions in return for arms provision to Russia, it could potentially help Pyongyang’s ability to “threaten security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond,” Cho was quoted as saying.

Cho — a veteran diplomat who served as the South Korean ambassador to the UN from 2016 to 2019 — made the remarks on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Burning through his stockpiles since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned to North Korea to provide short-range ballistic missiles and more than 1 million rounds of artillery. The North Korean missiles sent so far are similar in size and flight dynamics to Russia’s Iskander series, weapons experts have said.

Read more: Russia’s Hunt for Arms Meets North Korea’s Need for Cash

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.