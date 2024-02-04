(Bloomberg) -- Banks and other financial firms operating in South Korea will face “stern measures” if they issue excessive interest rates or evade other responsibilities, a government watchdog said in a strongly-worded warning to restore investor confidence amid its recent industry probes.

The Financial Supervisory Service’s 2024 priorities will be restoring the market order and financial stability as real estate project financing loans may be a risk trigger in the Korean economy, Lee Bokhyun, the agency’s governor, said in a prepared statement Monday. The FSS will encourage restructuring of distressed property-related project finance loans, he said.

The watchdog also plans to scrutinize illegal short selling and other banned conduct, following through on regulators’ ongoing probes into major global investment banks’ trading activities. Korea will establish “soon” online short-selling systems that retail investors have called for to boost transparency in transactions, Lee said at a press briefing Monday.

The regulator’s agenda directly addresses some of the contentious issues that have muddied the country’s outlook heading into the new year. Credit investors in South Korea are on the watch for signs of trouble after Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co. petitioned to restructure its debts and a credit union branch was shut last year after real estate loan losses.

“Starting this year, financial companies evading responsibility by disregarding customers’ profit or not recognizing the losses that they have to will face stern measures and even risk getting kicked out from the market,” Lee said.

His remarks sent financial stocks — which rallied last week on hopes for government initiatives to push corporate reforms — sharply lower Monday morning. The sector’s loss added to the Korean equity benchmark’s intraday decline of 2%.

Financial companies’ management will also be on the regulator’s radar, he said. Rooting out excessive risk-taking — such as recklessly investing in real estate project financing without risk management practices, taking excessive fees, or bonuses from the misselling of equity-linked securities — will be among the regulator’s priorities, he said.

Bank stocks pared some of Monday morning losses after Lee said officials will not meddle with banks’ dividends payout.

The country’s complete ban on short selling until June stems from regulators’ goals to root out certain illegal trades, such as “naked” shorts of stocks without borrowing shares. Further results of its ongoing investigations into global banks’ trading activities will be announced this month or March, Lee said.

Later this month, FSS officials plan to visit Hong Kong, where most of global banks under its probes are based, for meetings to discuss the investigations.

Taeyoung’s debt restructuring efforts since late last year sparked memories of the Legoland developer crisis of 2022. But Lee said he anticipates no liquidity issues at big Korean builders during the first half of this year.

With the country in the midst of a housing market slump, the Bank of Korea has warned of risks related to real estate project financing increasing.

The watchdog also has been probing local banks and brokerages on possible misselling of the structured products tied to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. The Korean authorities are concerned that these exotic notes would saddle retail investors with heavy losses after meltdowns in Chinese stock markets.

Many of those China—tied equity-linked securities, known as ELS, were sold by retail banks and were popular among mom-and-pop investors in Korea.

