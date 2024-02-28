South Korea Warns of Delisting of Companies That Fail to Grow

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean companies that have not seen growth in a long time risk being dropped from the stock exchange, the nation’s financial watchdog said. Shares rallied.

“There are companies that have been around for at least 10 years without growing,” Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bokhyun said Wednesday. “We are considering various measures, including preparing specific criteria,” for possible delisting, he said.

Lee’s remarks come after Korea’s “Corporate Value-up Program” earlier this week to push companies to improve valuations through better management practices disappointed investors due to lack of details and enforcement measures.

Value stocks such as Samsung Life Insurance Co., Kia Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. jumped and the benchmark Kospi Index finished 1% higher as investors took it as a strong signal from the regulator on push for corporate reforms.

“Low price-to-book ratio stocks rose on belief that those comments were what investors were looking for in terms of the mandatory nature of the program,” Kim Dae-wook, a strategist at Hana Securities, wrote in a note. “The expectations for the Corporate Value-up Program were revived.”

