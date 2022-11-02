(Bloomberg) -- South Korean officials are growing wary of the potential impact on financial markets of North Korea’s missile salvos.

Pyongyang has fired dozens of ballistic missiles over the past two days, including a long-range one Thursday. That missile fell into waters off Japan’s western coast after Tokyo initially said it had flown over the country’s territory and alerted residents to take cover.

The North Korean risk still remains latent, but the odds of it materializing can’t be ruled out, South Korea’s Finance Ministry said Thursday in a statement. Authorities will closely monitor the situation, it said.

North Korea was brought up during a meeting between Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and other senior policy makers. The officials convened Thursday following the latest Federal Reserve interest-rate increase.

