South Korean Automaker Kia Overtakes Giant Hyundai in Market Value for the First Time Since 2001

(Bloomberg) -- Kia Corp. overtook Hyundai Motor Co. — the company that rescued it from bankruptcy more than 25 years ago — in market value as it ramps up production of budget electric cars.

Shares of the automaker rose 5% in Seoul at the close, boosting Kia’s market capitalization to 41.3 trillion won ($31 billion) and making it more valuable than Hyundai, whose value hit 41.1 trillion won after gaining 2.4%. Kia is now the country’s fifth most valued stock.

It’s the first time Kia, maker of popular models such as EV6, Sorento and Niro, surpassed Hyundai on Korea’s stock market since 2001. Hyundai acquired Kia out of bankruptcy in 1998, and now owns a 34% stake in the lesser-known car brand.

Hyundai Motor Group was established in 2000 after Hyundai Motor Co. bought Kia. Hyundai Motor Group is now the parent company of Hyundai Motor Co., Kia and Genesis.

Kia’s shares have jumped 17% since Jan. 25, when the automaker announced a plan to buy back 500 billion won of shares and said it’s targeting an operating margin of nearly 12% for the year.

Kia is well positioned to produce cheaper electric vehicles with a slew of budget models coming later this year, YongJin Jung, an analyst at Shinhan Securities, said in a Jan. 26 note.

Kia’s EV sales will increase 50% to 270,000 units in 2024, making the company a standout among global competitors amid weak demand, Jung said.

In October, Kia introduced three low-end EVs globally amid a growing price war. The company in September unveiled its cheapest battery-powered light passenger vehicle in South Korea — the mini Ray, which starts at $20,000.

Kia sold 111,545 electric automobiles globally last year, while Hyundai racked up sales of 158,110, according to BloombergNEF. Kia sold a total of 3.08 million cars last year, compared with Hyundai’s 4.22 million vehicles.

Hyundai however still offers a generous shareholder return, with a dividend yield of nearly 10% projected for 2025, according to Bloomberg. That compares with 2.7% for Kospi 200 members during the same period. Hyundai’s stock is discounted because the company has three types of preferred shares, Yoonchul Shin, analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.

