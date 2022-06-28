(Bloomberg) -- South Korean consumers turned pessimistic for the first time in more than a year, in a sign of how rising inflation and debt burdens are taking a toll on their livelihoods.

The composite consumer sentiment index dropped to 96.4 this month from 102.6 in May, the Bank of Korea said in a statement Wednesday. The below-100 reading indicates respondents expressing pessimism outnumbered those with optimistic views.

South Korea is among the countries that are most vulnerable to global inflationary pressure, because it relies heavily on outside sources for energy and other commodities. In May, consumer prices climbed 5.4% from a year earlier, and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho has warned they could surpass 6% this summer.

As rising prices continue to hit household budgets, burgeoning pessimism could spread further, complicating the BOK’s task of steering rate hikes to bring inflation under control.

The BOK is poised to raise its benchmark interest rate significantly higher next month to bring prices to helm. It has already carried out five hikes since last summer as the pandemic’s grip on the economy eased.

Among the components of the headline sentiment index, households’ assessment and outlook on the economy contributed most to the drop, followed by their expectations for individual economic conditions, according to the central bank.

Their outlook for interest rates rose to 149, the strongest ever. Households’ inflation expectations also climbed to 3.9%, the highest since April 2012, according to the BOK.

The survey of 2,305 households was conducted June 13-20.

