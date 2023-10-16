1h ago
South Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Wins Singapore Permit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Korean leading crypto exchange Upbit has received an in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer digital payment token services in the city state, according to a company statement.
- Singapore, a financial hub in Asia, will allow Upbit to offer its services in “retail, institutional, and infrastructure focused businesses,” Alex Kim, founder and CEO of Upbit Singapore, said in the statement
- Upbit Singapore is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Upbit APAC — a holding company that also operates regulated digital asset exchanges in Thailand and Indonesia: statement
- NOTE: The MAS grants a full license subject to meeting certain conditions following the IPA
