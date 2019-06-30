25m ago
South Korean Exports Drop for Seventh Month on Trade War Fallout
(Bloomberg) -- South Korean exports took another hit in June, underscoring continued weakness in tech demand and a slowdown of the global economy as trade tensions rumble on.
Exports dropped 13.5% in June from a year earlier, falling for a seventh straight month, data from the Korea Customs Service showed Monday. Economists had estimated a 13.6% decline.
The June data offers the first full-month trade figures since the U.S.-China trade war escalated in May.
Key Insights
- South Korea’s reliance on the U.S. and China as its two biggest export markets makes it vulnerable to the ongoing trade war. About a quarter of Korean exports go to China, with many of them used to produce final goods that are shipped on to other countries including the U.S.
- Korea releases its export data earlier than most other major economies. Given its importance in the global supply chain for electronics -- from semiconductors to smartphones -- the figures offer an early indication of the health of global trade and demand for tech items.
- Calculating the impact of the trade dispute on Korea isn’t simple as its exporters can also benefit as the two sparring countries look for alternative import sources.
- Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in June that the trade war is the biggest concern for Korea’s economy along with the continuing downturn in semiconductor exports.
Get More
- Imports declined 11.1% in June from a year earlier, leaving a trade surplus of $4.17 billion
- Exports to China dropped 24.1%
- Semiconductor shipments fell 25.5%; petrochemicals fell 24.5%.
