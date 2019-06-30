South Korean Exports Drop for Seventh Month on Trade War Fallout

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean exports took another hit in June, underscoring continued weakness in tech demand and a slowdown of the global economy as trade tensions rumble on.

Exports dropped 13.5% in June from a year earlier, falling for a seventh straight month, data from the Korea Customs Service showed Monday. Economists had estimated a 13.6% decline.

The June data offers the first full-month trade figures since the U.S.-China trade war escalated in May.

Key Insights

South Korea’s reliance on the U.S. and China as its two biggest export markets makes it vulnerable to the ongoing trade war. About a quarter of Korean exports go to China, with many of them used to produce final goods that are shipped on to other countries including the U.S.

Korea releases its export data earlier than most other major economies. Given its importance in the global supply chain for electronics -- from semiconductors to smartphones -- the figures offer an early indication of the health of global trade and demand for tech items.

Calculating the impact of the trade dispute on Korea isn’t simple as its exporters can also benefit as the two sparring countries look for alternative import sources.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in June that the trade war is the biggest concern for Korea’s economy along with the continuing downturn in semiconductor exports.

Get More

Imports declined 11.1% in June from a year earlier, leaving a trade surplus of $4.17 billion

Exports to China dropped 24.1%

Semiconductor shipments fell 25.5%; petrochemicals fell 24.5%.

