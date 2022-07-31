(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s headline exports extended gains in July, suggesting the global economy remains resilient amid concerns that central bank tightening could tip the world into a recession.

Overseas shipments increased 9.4% from a year earlier, the trade ministry said Monday, compared with economists’ forecasts for a 10% gain. The ministry didn’t immediately release average daily shipments, which take into account differences in working days from a year earlier.

Overall imports rose 21.8%, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.6 billion. South Korea has recorded a shortfall in five of seven months this year.

South Korea’s trade data are an early indicator of global economic activity as its manufacturers are positioned widely across supply chains. Concerns about a global recession have increasingly weighed on Korean exporters including Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s largest memory-chip producer.

Covid lockdowns in China have also increased disruptions to global supply chains, while Russia’s war on Ukraine has amplified the already high price of energy that Korean exporters rely on to manufacture goods.

A steady trade performance has given the Bank of Korea confidence to keep tightening monetary policy to cool inflationary pressures and shore up the won. The central bank will hold a policy meeting later this month after raising the benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage-point in July.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.