(Bloomberg) -- South Korea raised its healthcare alert to the highest level after thousands of doctors walked off their jobs in protest at government plans to increase medical school intake, forcing hospitals to delay or cancel surgeries.

The health ministry raised the crisis warning to “serious” from “alert” on Friday amid mounting concern over the disruption to people’s health and lives. This means the prime minister will now be in charge of handling issues that typically fall under the health minister, and can mobilize all ministries and local governments to resolve the problem.

About 7,800 South Korean trainee doctors have not reported for work this week to protest the government’s push to add more medical students, a move aimed at reversing a shortage of physicians. Almost 70% of the nation’s 13,000 trainee doctors have submitted resignations even as authorities warned of police investigation and arrest for the walkout.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday the government will extend weekday service hours at public medical institutions and increase their operating hours during the holiday. The government will also ramp up telemedicine services and provide financial support to hospitals for the hiring of temporary workers.

He said while some doctors are returning, the absence of many trainee doctors from their workplaces is prolonged. Some medical students are also taking leave and refusing to go for classes.

The Korean Medical Association, a main lobby group for doctors, is planning to stage large-scale rallies in Seoul on Sunday and March 3, Han said.

--With assistance from Seyoon Kim.

