(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation accelerated further from a previous 2008 high in May, cementing the case for the Bank of Korea to pursue more interest-rate increases to fight inflationary pressures.

Consumer prices advanced 5.4% from a year earlier, faster than economists’ forecast of 5.1% and reaching the highest level since August 2008, the statistics office reported Friday. April’s reading of 4.8% was already the strongest since October 2008.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last week inflation would likely stay in the 5% range for some time, making it clear the focus for policy remains inflation rather than economic growth.

The BOK has been in the vanguard of central banks ratcheting up the fight against inflationary pressures that have weighed on the outlook for the global economy. These have been exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine and supply chain snarls from lockdowns in China.

“The second-round effect of oil price increase remains in place, given the rise in inflation expectations and the higher demand for wage hikes,” Taimur Baig, chief economist at DBS Bank Ltd., said before the data release. “Overall, upcoming data will likely reinforce the case for further BOK hikes at the third-quarter policy meetings in July and August.”

Today’s inflation report also showed:

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices advanced 0.7%

Core inflation accelerated to 4.1% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since April 2009

Transportation costs led the gains, jumping 14.5% from a year earlier

Utility costs rose 5%. Food and beverage prices increased 6%. The price of household goods and services climbed 5.4%

Prices at hotels and restaurants jumped 7.3% amid loosened Covid restrictions on public activity.

