(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s support rate fell in a weekly survey for the first time in about six weeks, a sign the prolonged walkout by doctors may be starting to hurt him politically.

Yoon’s approval rating dropped three percentage points in a Gallup Korea poll released Friday to hit 36%. Yoon has shown no signs of backing down from the issue at the heart of the dispute — a plan to increase medical school enrollments by 2,000 slots from the next academic year from the current 3,058 to alleviate a doctor shortage that ranks as among the most acute in the developed world.

Gallup Korea, which has put together weekly tracking polls in the country since the advent of full democracy in the late 1980s, conducted its latest survey among 1,002 respondents nationwide and said the poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Nearly half of respondents back the plan, according to a separate Gallup poll released Friday. The number is lower than a Gallup survey released around the time the disagreement started on Feb. 20. That poll showed more than three-quarters of respondents said there are more positive aspects to the enrollment plan.

The walkout could weigh on voter sentiment as South Korea holds elections on April 10 for parliament that could determine if Yoon’s conservative People Power Party can wrest control of the body from the progressive Democratic Party.

The Health and Welfare Ministry called on medical professors, who also dispense health care, not to join the labor action and for those in the walkout to return to work. More than 90% of the country’s 13,000 trainee doctors, who play key roles in providing emergency care and surgeries, have walked off the job.

Yoon’s government has said it is willing to discuss ways to improve pay and working conditions for trainee doctors, offering possible concessions. The government also aims to increase the capabilities of regional hospitals to help attract doctors to under-served areas through steps such as boosting their research capabilities and funding.

Yoon’s government contends the enrollment plan is essential for providing care in the rapidly aging nation, adding that medical seat numbers have not increased for nearly three decades. Japan has similar demographics and similar levels of doctors in relation to its population. It also uses the medical seat quota to regulate the number of doctors and has been steadily increasing the number of spots at medical schools.

“Japan’s expansion has important lesson for us,” Vice Health Minister Park Minsoo said at a briefing Friday.

The dispute looks set to drag on with trainee doctors demanding changes to the enrollment plan. Doctors leading the protest contend the plan won’t fix fundamental problems such as a dearth of physicians in vital fields, a concentration of doctors in urban areas and an array of legal risks.

South Korean doctors rank among the best paid among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries in comparison to average wages, which has led to criticism the labor action may be more about protecting the earning power of physicians rather than improving the health-care system.

--With assistance from Seyoon Kim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.