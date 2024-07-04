(Bloomberg) -- A South Korean court sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for stabbing the leader of the main opposition party, which was one of the most high-profile cases of political violence in the country in recent years.

The Busan District Court handed down the sentence Friday for the 67-year-old assailant, who was identified only by his last name of Kim, Yonhap News reported. The court said the attack was a “serious challenge” to the electoral system and democracy that cannot be justified under any circumstances, Yonhap reported.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Kim on charges of attempted murder and violation of the election law. Court officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kim stabbed Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in the neck in January, just months before South Korea was to hold general elections. Lee underwent surgery, survived the attack and went on to lead the party to a landslide victory in the April parliamentary vote.

Police officials have said the attack appeared to be politically motivated, citing Kim as saying he wanted to prevent the opposition leader from becoming president and his party gaining a majority of seats in the general election.

Lee, who failed in a previous run for the presidency, is one of the more polarizing figures in the country’s political landscape.

