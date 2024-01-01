1h ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked and Injured, Yonhap Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked by an unidentified assailant during a visit to the southern coastal city of Busan and rushed to a hospital after he was bleeding from his neck.
The extent of Lee’s injuries was not yet known from the attack that took place Tuesday, Kang Taijung, an official from Lee’s office, said by telephone. Lee collapsed after the attack and the assailant was arrested at the scene, Yonhap News reported.
Video of the incident appears to show Lee walking through a crowd of reporters when a man jabs an item into the neck of the political leader. Lee had been touring the site of a new airport in Busan.
Lee was the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidential election in 2022. He has also been faced various charges for alleged graft, which he has denied.
President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep concern and over the incident “that should have never taken place,” Yonhap cited a presidential spokesperson as saying.
