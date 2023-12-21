(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament approved a 656.6 trillion won ($503 billion) budget for next year, wrapping up negotiations ahead of April elections that could determine the effectiveness of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s rule for the rest of his term.

The budget, approved Thursday, is 300 billion won smaller than the government’s initial proposal, which marked the smallest rise in almost two decades. The opposition agreed to endorse the proposal after winning 600 billion won for research and development sectors, an area that saw a funding reduction in the initial government proposal.

Yoon has pledged to tighten fiscal policy since taking power last year, calling for restraint after years of pandemic stimulus raised government debt at a rate that alarmed him. His focus on restoring fiscal discipline coincided with efforts by the Bank of Korea to tighten monetary policy to tame inflation.

South Korea expects inflation to ease next year while economic growth picks up on the back of an export recovery, among other factors. Consumer price gains have been a burden for households this year, raising concerns among policymakers. Housing prices have largely recovered to previous highs in many middle-class neighborhoods, helping to fuel a resurgence in household debt.

The prospects for Yoon’s ruling party to win in April have so far appeared weak according to private surveys. Yoon has said he would put expenditures “on a diet” even if he risked losing votes in doing so. Yoon serves a single term that lasts until 2027.

The budget passed for 2024 will keep the ratio of national debt to gross domestic product at 51%, according to the finance ministry.

