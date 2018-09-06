South Korean President's Support Falls Below 50% for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating fell below 50 percent for the first time, amid continuing debate about his economic policies.

A weekly Gallup Korea survey released Friday showed support for Moon fell 4 percentage points to 49 percent, the lowest mark since he took power in May of last year. His disapproval rating rose to 42 percent, compared with 38 percent last week.

Respondents said they were dissatisfied with Moon’s inability to resolve stubborn economic issues, such as soaring home prices and weak job-market growth. Gallup interviewed 1,000 adults between Tuesday and Thursday.

The poll comes a day after Moon’s office announced that the he would hold his third meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sept. 18 in Pyongyang -- the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 11 years.

