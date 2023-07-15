(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol promised a “comprehensive package” for Ukraine following his meeting Saturday with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The package, details of which were not provided, will encompass aid for security, humanitarian resources and reconstruction, Yonhap said.

Yoon’s office said he arrived in Ukraine on Saturday from Poland in a previously-unreported visit. He visited the towns of Bucha and Irpin outside Kyiv, where Russian forces are accused of committing atrocities in the first weeks of the war. The South Korean leader laid flowers at a wall of remembrance before meeting with Zelenskiy.

“We will certainly be able to protect our freedom and democracy if we fight together under strong solidarity,” Yonhap reported Yoon as saying.

Yoon earlier in the week attended the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

