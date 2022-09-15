(Bloomberg) -- South Korea posted the lowest jobless rate on record in August, bolstering the case for the central bank to keep raising interest rates.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.5% from 2.9% the previous month, confounding estimates for it to rise to 3%, data from the statistics office showed Friday. Separately, the nation added 807,000 jobs in August from a year earlier.

A relaxation of social distancing regulations as the pandemic eases has boosted consumer activity and demand, prompting employers to hire more workers. The latest data suggest the labor market is coping well with the Bank of Korea’s policy tightening cycle, now in its second year.

The chance of more hawkish action by the BOK has already been rising as the won depreciates quickly against the dollar in recent weeks. The Korean central bank has two rate decisions left this year, having started its hike cycle August last year.

“The jobs data helps clear the way for taking action to put out the fire in the currency market,” said Roh Hyun-woo, a strategist at Hanwha Asset Management. “It removes a key barrier among economic factors to further rate hikes.”

Korea’s joblessness had spiked following the pandemic and gradually eased as fiscal stimulus kicked in and exports held up. The latest numbers follow the country’s biggest extra budget approved in May to support small and medium businesses hit by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Going ahead, Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun indicated that the strength in the jobs market is likely peaking. The improvement in employment-related indicators is expected to slow gradually, he said.

Challenges that threaten to cool the jobs market include elevated inflationary pressure, slowing exports growth and weakening consumer confidence.

The BOK remains focused on reining in consumer price growth with more rate hikes, joining other global central banks in the fight against inflation.

The central bank raised interest rates by a smaller margin of 25 basis points at its August meeting, compared with a half-percentage point hike in July. The central bank next meets on Oct. 12.

Hotels and restaurants saw an increase of 67,000 positions

Manufacturing saw an increase of 240,000 jobs while the construction sector lost 22,000 positions

Medical and social service sector, which expanded greatly during the pandemic, added 123,000 jobs.

