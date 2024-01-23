(Bloomberg) -- South Korean households turned optimistic for the first time in five months on expectations that the pain from high borrowing costs and rising consumer prices will moderate this year while the economy gains momentum from improving exports.

The composite consumer sentiment index reached 101.6 in January, rising above a threshold that determines whether pessimism or optimism prevails, according to data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday.

The outlook for interest rates fell 8 points to 99 compared with a month earlier, the biggest drop among all categories tracked in the survey, meaning more people now believe borrowing costs are poised to fall rather than rise.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate expected over the next one-year timespan fell 200 basis points to 3%. The BOK said an improvement in exports was among factors lifting consumer confidence, with the consumer outlook regarding the economy increasing to the highest level since July.

The survey was conducted between Jan 9 and 16. On Jan. 11, the central bank maintained its key rate at 3.5%, with all board members favoring staying at that level for the time being. That marked a slightly dovish tilt in comparison with the previous meeting, when a majority said that authorities should remain open to raising the rate again if deemed necessary.

